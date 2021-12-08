Why My Marriage To Laila Ended — Ned Nwoko

She Did Plastic Surgery, Went To Nightclub And Got COVID-19 — Ned Nwoko On Separation From Moroccan Wife

Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels, has said that his marriage to his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, ended due to “irreconcilable differences rooted in indecent conduct on the latter’s part which started whilst she was on holiday in London.”

A statement from Nwoko’s media team via Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, denied rumours that the divorce was linked to the use of a local aphrodisiac called ‘Kayamata’, sold by Hauwa Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, Igbere TV reports.

In the statement, Ned accused Laila of meeting with a man at a hotel during her vacation in London. The woman was also accused of abandoning their kids.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the divorce, the statement said, “When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to shops but spent money on herself. She was also in contact with a man. Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021.

The statement also said that Laila contracted COVID-19 at a nightclub in London and had undergone plastic surgery without informing her husband.

“She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to a nightclub and got coronavirus there. The neglect of the kids, violence on them, plastic surgery without knowledge of her husband, wayward lifestyle abroad, contact with a man, police case and involvement of a lawyer in London were the major concerns that Ned Nwoko found disturbing and unacceptable. In all the weighty allegations, her only defense was that someone ‘set her up’ She never explained who did and for what purpose. When she returned to Nigeria from the UK, Ned Nwoko refused to see her and instead asked her to leave, as he could not condone her indiscretions anymore.”

On Monday, November 1, 2021, Laila publicly revealed that she was divorced from the politician. As a result, some fans accused Regina Daniels of using ‘kayamata’ to end her husband’s marriage to the Moroccan model.

Laila was Ned’s fifth wife. The estranged couple has three children together.



