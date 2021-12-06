Why Weapons Purchased With Supplementary Budget Can’t Arrive Now – CAS

Dayo Adenubi

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, says the military is unrelenting in the prosecution of war against terrorists and bandits across the country.

He also said weapons to be acquired from the recently approved supplementary budget might not arrive earlier than one year because manufacturers needed time to produce the military hardware.

Amao made the remarks at the presentation of a Christian devotional book titled, “The Amazing Life” on Saturday in Lagos. The book was written by an aviation professional, Damilola Ogunseye.

Speaking on what the Federal Government is doing to tackle insecurity, the CAS said, “Speaking as the Chief of Air Staff and member of the leadership of the national security architecture of the nation, I wish to assure you that we are working assiduously to ensure that lasting peace is restored to all troubled parts of the country so that the current security challenges we are experiencing will soon become a thing of the past.”

Amao said while the government was doing the needful in tackling the security challenges.

He added, “I can also assure you that the President has given us all we want to see that the security challenge is brought down. One thing you should understand is that recently, the supplementary budget was approved for us.

“But the money approved cannot buy anything until one to three years because most of our equipment cannot be purchased on the shelf; they have to be manufactured.

“For instance, the Super Tucano had been paid for more than three years ago, and we are just receiving them. That is the development with military equipment.”

Speaking on the new book, Amao said, “God’s promise of an amazing life does not only apply to us as individuals, families or churches alone but also to the entire nation.

“I believe that as we collectively apply these biblical principles and guidance in this book, our nation, Nigeria will begin to see the blessings of God as they become manifestly evident in the affairs of the nation and the desired transformation will be revealed.”

Ogunseye said the move to author the book started in 2018 when God instructed him to author a devotional that people could read and have their lives transformed.

He attributed moral decadence among the youth to lack of the fear of God, noting that humanity had relegated the word of God to the background.



https://punchng.com/why-weapons-purchased-with-supplementary-budget-cant-arrive-now-cas/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...