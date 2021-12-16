‘Wife Material Scarce Oh! All My Efforts To Settle Down This Year Has Failed’

Like every well brought up young man, I’m in my early 30’s and really doing fine at least I’m not begging for anything from anyone.

I set out this year to wife my girlfriend whom I had dated for 2 years but her character made me think twice so we broke up and I moved on. I have tried to make friends with matured ladies in the church I worship but it’s been from one bad experience to another.

Ever since I started looking for a woman to call my wife I have been meeting different characteristics of women.

Within the space of 1 year I’ve met one who is a maniac, one I met at a hangout didn’t hesitate to show her lazy attitude the day she came to my place to see I’m a bit comfortable, another one I met recently in church turned out to be a thief.

2021 is almost over and I’m yet to find a wife. Where do you advice I go in search for a good woman?

Wife material scarce oh!

