‘Win AFCON 2021 Or Return Taxpayers’ Money’ –Guinea President Warns Syli Stars

Guinea President,Win Doumbouya has warned the Syli Stars to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations or risk returning all the taxpayers’ money spent on them.

Colonel

The Syli Nacional will be heading to their 13th Nations Cup in Cameroon with their best ever performance being in 1976 when they finished as runners-up.

In spite of the team’s efforts in winning the competition which they are still yet to, Colonel Doumbouya is optimistic that they can be successful and has urged the players led by the caption, Keita, to go all out for the ultimate.

“The cup or you reimburse the money that’s been invested in you,” he said to the team at their sending off meeting.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi at the tournament which kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

Guinea squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fode Camara (Horoya, Guinea), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya, Guinea), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).

