Nigerian singer Wizkid recently made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and he treated the audience to an amazing time. The Made in Lagos (MIL) performed his hit single, Essence, and he was joined was his friend and colleague, Tems, to deliver a beautiful performance.

Tems and Wizkid brought their full energy on stage as they serenaded fans who can’t seem to get enough of the single which has been tagged the summer jam of the year

Watch a video of their performance below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFTlr_U-jAY

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...