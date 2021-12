Wizkid has announced via his official Facebook handle of being Flutterwave official partner. He said;

“We’re the now & the future. We are here to create, to build and to win. I’m excited to partner with Flutterwave INC. & @TechProd_Arch in launching Send money to those that matter, everywhere! #DoItNow #FlutterwavexWizkid”

Watch Video below…

[flash]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwnZt86g2Og[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...