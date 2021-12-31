Wizkid Charges At An Overzealous Fan During Beach Show In Lagos (Video)

Ayo Balogun, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, popularly known as Wizkid, recently charged at an overzealous fan during his beach event.

The event tagged, ‘Vibes on the beach’ was headlined by Wizkid and took place on Thursday night in Lagos.

According to a video shared by an attendee, Wizkid charged at an hyperactive fan who tried to touch him.

The video, which has now gone viral, showed Wizkid sticking out his fist at the fan who tried to bypass his escorts to meet the superstar.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GExwto8dh0[/flash]

