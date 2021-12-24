Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy Perform At Tony Elumelu’s Christmas Party (Video)

Grammy Award winners Burna Boy, Wizkid and BET Award winner Davido all took the stage by storm at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Christmas party, Igbere TV reports.

A video of the singers’ performance was shared on social media on Thursday.

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido thrilled fans with some of their hit songs as the crowd cheer them on.

The billionaire also took photos with the music star at the event.

The trio has been thrilling fans with their individual performances at several Christmas concerts.

Burna Boy and Wizkid performed at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos and also at Buju’s concert.

Davido recently performed at a concert in Bayelsa, he was also in Abuja for another concert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyeiRIKkfMQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...