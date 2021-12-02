Wizkid Receives Gift From O2 Arena For Selling Out 20k Capacity For Three Nights

Nigerian singing sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid has finally concluded his three-day run of the Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London, UK.

Management of the O2 Arena decided to congratulate the music star for a successful show and also commend him for selling out the 20k capacity venue for three different nights.

Recall that Wiz had sold-out shows at the O2 on Nov. 28, 29, and December 1.

A video shared by media personality, Adesope Olajide, captured the moment a representative of the O2 Arena presented the starboy with a specially painted artwork as a token of appreciation.

Wizkid, in turn, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for getting the chance to perform at the top-tier venue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn3Ia3I-L30

