Wizkid Wins 2 MOBO Awards, Breaks African Record

The musician became the first African artist to win 2 MOBO awards in 1 night. He won the awards for Best African Act and Best International Act, at the 2021 Awards show which held last night in Coventry, UK.

The nominees for Best African Act included Burnaboy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Davido, kingPromise, NSG, Tems and Tiwa Savage.

The nominees for Best International Act included Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas, Polo G, Megan Thee Stallion, Rema, Skillbeng and Young Stoner Life.

Wizkid extends his lead as the most awarded African Act with 6 MOBO Awards:

1. Best African Act 2011

2. Best African Act 2016

3. Best International Act 2017

4. Best African Act 2020

5. Best African Act 2021

6. Best International Act 2021

https://mobo.com/news/mobo-awards-2021-winners-revealed

