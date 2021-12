A towel thrown at the crowd by musician, Wizkid has caused a fight at his concert in Ghana.

It happened that the star boy was performing one of his songs and decided to throw his towel to the crowd.

Fans who were eager to collect it started fighting over who was the first to catch it.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGt2wUVZiMI

