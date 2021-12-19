Wolves Vs Chelsea 0 – 0 – (Live)

Wolves fans heading to Molineux to watch the match against Chelsea have been reminded to make sure they have their NHS Covid-19 pass ready to show.

Club and council chiefs have both made the call after the measure was introduced by the Government as part of Plan B measures to curb the rise of Omicron.

It requires people to have the pass to demonstrate they are either fully vaccinated, have had a negative Covid-19 test in the last 48 hours or are otherwise exempt.

The old gold and black are set to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea on Sunday at Molineux at 2pm.

Dave Wood, Wolves’ fan services manager, said: “We would like to thank supporters for their cooperation during these times as the club does everything it can to keep supporters and all those in attendance at top-flight fixtures as safe as possible during the Covid pandemic.

“Wolves will continue to work with the Government, local health authorities and safety groups, being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance to keep Molineux safe and full for the rest of the season.”

The club has already issued information to supporters on the regulations – including the need to wear a face covering when indoors and in crowded, enclosed areas within the stadium.

