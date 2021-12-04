Wolves Vs Liverpool 0 – 0 – (Live)

WOLVES

Despite asserting plenty of pressure on the Burnley goal, Wolves’ lack of cutting edge saw them held to a 0-0 draw at home by the Clarets in midweek with an improvement going forward needing to get anything out of this one.

Midfielder Ruben Neves returns from suspension and Daniel Podence could be back available following his period of isolating after suffering with Covid-19, however Fernando Marcal is currently in isolation, whilst the current group of injured players remain absent.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool made another fantastic statement in regards to their title ambitions at Goodison Park, hammering Everton by four goals to one with the imperious Mo Salah at the double and captain Jordan Henderson recording both a goal and an assist.

Provided the Reds suffered no knocks following the Merseyside derby, then the expectation is that Jurgen Klopp will name an unchanged side here with Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missing.

THE TEAM NEWS

WOLVES

PREDICTED XI (3-4-2-1): L Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Trincao, Hwang; Jimenez

UNAVAILABLE: Boly (Injured), Bueno (Injured), Jonny (Injured), Mosquera (Injured), Neto (Injured)

QUESTIONABLE: Podence (Isolating)

LIVERPOOL

PREDICTED XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

UNAVAILABLE: Elliott (Injured), Firmino (Injured), Gomez (Injured), Jones (Injured), Keita (Injured)

