Woman Battered By Her Boyfriend Undergoes Facial Reconstructive Surgery (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A woman named Cristal is currently trending on TikTok after she shared photos of the horrifying injuries her boyfriend inflicted on her.

Cristal is trending because the video she shared showed how her “caring and attentive” boyfriend named Jordan turned into an abuser and inflicted horrific injuries on her.

When the ‘going was good’ in their relationship, Cristal spoke about how much he’s changed her life and how talented and smart he is.

However, on November 24, an altercation occurred and he beat her up, leaving her with a bleeding nose and swollen eye.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUn-gepI1sI

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: