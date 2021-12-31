Woman Buys Items Worth N132k With A Fake Bank Alert In Kaduna (Photo, Video)

A businesswoman has shared a CCTV footage of a woman who allegedly bought items worth N132k from her shop with a fake alert in Kaduna, IgbereTV reports.

Kudiratu Asiyah Jinadu said the woman who dropped a fake number, had claimed she wanted to check one of the dresses she bought in a hotel she lodged in, but it was discovered she never lodged there. She is now seeking for any information which could help in identifying the woman.

The shop owner wrote;

“PLEASE KINDLY HELP ME SHARE. This lady came to our shop @hotel 17 in Kaduna on the 14th, Dec.2021 & bought some items worth 132k. She claim she lodge at the hotel & she wanted to go to her room to check one of the dresses which cost 40k and she left with the other items which we did not notice earlier. She also made a fake transfer of the said amount (132k) which never came up until date.. it was later found out that she was never lodge @ the hotel neither and the fake number she dropped was not going through.. We’re hoping anyone could kindly identify her please”

