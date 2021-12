A married woman recently nabbed her husband while trying to secretly take a second wife without her knowledge.

In a video which surfaced online, the woman made a surprise appearance at the church where her husband was getting married to another woman.

She showed up with her kids and disrupted the wedding ceremony much to the shock and dismay of attendees.

The officiating pastor and some others tried to get the woman to leave but she remained adamant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO03iWrtPj4

