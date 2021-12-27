Workplace Christmas Bonus: What Did Your Boss Give Out As Christmas Bonus?

I can’t wait to resume work soon to blast my manager and in turn he will tender it to HR and Co.

25k shopping voucher for a company as the one i work in. Still couldn’t believe it.

Meanwhile,a previous workplace lower than the current gave a ram and half bag of rice last Christmas.

i really want to read gists about Christmas bonuses in ur respective workplace. Was the money/gifts disbursed accordingly? or your boss played office politics and cornered a greater chunk of the money/gift?

Did u receive yours with enough grudge?

or u received with Christmas joy and gladness?

Season greetings Nairalanders!

