Xmas: Africa Multicultural Foundation Feeds Over 100 Almajaris, Gives Gifts (Pics)

Africa Multicultural World Foundation Feeds Over 100 Almajaris, Gives Education Materials In Abia

A non-governmental organisation, AFrica Multicultural World Foundation as part of its efforts to bring succour to the less privileged in the country has reached out to over 100 Almajaris in Kaduna State with food and clothings.

This is even as the Foundation touched the lives of Abia children with over 400 educational materials, ranging from customized books, pens and other writing materials to boost their participation in education.

While in Abia, the social workers led by Miss Nigeria America Nation 2021/22, Queen Olivia Martha also distributed food ,snacks and drinks to about 300 children.

According to AFrica Multicultural World Foundation, the outreach which was sponsored by Amb. Dr. Krystal Okeke . This event was held in St Norbert Catholic Church, Aba Abia State is in line with the realization of its mandate to put smile on the faces of less privileged children.

Queen Olivia Martha noted that children have been most affected in the country’s growing poverty index which according to her has led to acute malnutrition among the children.

She said efforts have been concluded to expand the annual outreach programme to accommodate more beneficiaries from across all the geopolitical zones of the country.

While in Kaduna, the team led by Ibrahim Yusuf were warmly received by the Almajaris and their leaders. They expressed gratitude to the AFrica Multicultural World Foundation team for remembering them in their humanitarian outreach.

Earlier, a sister Foundation, America Nation Multicultural World Foundation had taken their humanitarian outreach to Las Vegas in the United States where about 100 destitute were reached with food and clothes for the winter and summer.

At Las Vegas underprivileged outreach, the team was led by Amb Dr Krystal Okeke’Chanchangi who pledged that the the group will continue in its modest efforts to live to its mandate globally, adding that more number of persons will benefit from the scheme in 2022.

