Yonda Claims A Song He Wrote Caused The Beef Between Davido And Burna Boy (Video)

Yonda, a DMW signee, has claimed that a song he wrote caused the beef between Davido and Burna Boy.

Yonda who confirmed that he was signed to Davido’s record label in a recent interview, stated that Burna “slept on the song” and Davido wanted it, leading to a face-off on who should release it

He added that he is still cool with Burna Boy and David on in spite of what happened, but took shots at the DMW boss for not reposting his EP.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFryznG4FNg[/flash]

