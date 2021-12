Actress Sotayo Sobola on Tuesday flooded social media with her photos to celebrate her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The Ogun-born movie star shared the photos on Instagram.

Sotayo had announced she wanted a house, cars and all kinds of currencies for her birthday.

“Exactly 2months to DECEMBER 28TH. Please oo your paranran should come with house keys /nu nu cars/currencies of all kinds. What else again o,” she wrote on Instagram.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYAbFuQIqFr/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...