‘You Have Broken Records’ – Naomi Campbell Celebrates Wizkid (Photos)

British model Naomi Campbell has penned down an emotional message to Grammy winner Wizkid, celebrating his achievements in music, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Naomi wrote to Wizkid, congratulating him for bringing afrobeat mainstream to the world and for breaking records.

She also recounted Wizkid’s achievements and how he had sold out numerous concerts all over the country.

“BIG WIZ @wizkidayo PROUD TO CALL YOU MY LIL BRO AND TO SEE WITH EVERYONE YOUR JOURNEY UNFOLD . HOW MANY ALBUMS WE WILL NEVER HEAR.

“AS YOU ARE THE QUINTESSENTIAL PERFECTIONIST!! YOU HAVE BOUGHT AFROBEATS MAINSTREAM TO THE WORLD , AND ALWAYS BRINGING YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ALONG SIDE YOU.

“1ST BILLBOARD TOP 10 “ ESSENCE “BREAKING RECORDS SELLING OUT 02 3 CONSECUTIVE NIGHTS , GRAMMY NOMINATIONS , APPLE ARTIST OF THE YEAR AND COUNTLESS OTHERS . YOUR FIRST NIGHT AT O2 AFTER YOUR SHOW YOU SHOULD BE CELEBRATING,” she wrote.

The British star also thanked Wizkid for introducing her to his photographer who wishes to break the barrier for the deaf and dumb community to make it in fashion.

“BUT YOU ARE INTRODUCING ME TO YOUR PHOTGRAPHER @zap_308 WHO WRITES ON HIS PHONE HE WOULD LIKE TO BE 1ST INDIAN PHOTOGRAPHER AND BREAK THE BARRIER FOR THE DEAF AND DUMB COMMUNITY TO MAKE IT IN FASHION.”

Naomi also wished the the ‘Essence’ singer success on his Lagos show.

“I START TALKING BACK , AND YOU TELL ME , HE CANT HEAR YOU , . AND CANT TALK TO YOU EITHER , YOU-THEN PROCEED TO TAKE MY PHONE AND WRITE AND TRANSLATE TO HIM SO WE CAN BE CONNECTED !! THIS IS WHO YOU ARE !! OUR #STARBOY WIZ FOR THE PEOPLE !! WIZ TO THE WORLD . KNOCK’EM DEAD TOMORROW IN LAGOS .. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS , YOUR SIS,” she concluded.

Reacting to the message in the comment section of the post, Wizkid wrote, “Thanks you sis, love you forever.”



https://www.instagram.com/naomi/p/CYFrCbkKMNK/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...