Youngest Female With A Full Beard (Pictures)

The youngest female with a full beard is Harnaam Kaur (UK, b. 29 November 1990).

She was aged 24 years, 282 days when she was confirmed to have a full beard, in Slough, UK, on 7 September 2015.

While Kaur has referenced her conversion to Sikhism at age 16 as one of the reasons she stopped removing her facial hair, she now describes herself as spiritual rather than religious.

Traditionally, Sikhism forbids the cutting of hair. She continues to wear her turban or other head coverings, which is a custom of the Khalsa tradition of Sikhism.

Kaur is originally from Slough, England. Her younger brother, Gurdeep Singh Cheema, created the film Happy Ending? The Dangers of Online Grooming to bring awareness to the issue of online child grooming by predators.

To promote self-love and acceptance, Kaur has stated that she has named her beard Sundri, which means beauty or beautiful, and refers to her beard as “she”.

Harnaam’s portrait as included as part of the #Project60 champaign. She is an avid body confidence and anti-bullying activist.

Sources: Guinness World Records

Wikipedia

