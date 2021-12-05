Youths Kill Man Caught With Mkpuru Mmiri In Imo

Youths kill man found with Mkpuru mmiri in Imo

A 27-year-old man, Darlington Ugboaja, was beaten to death at Anara market in Imo state, after a local drug, Methamphetamine, but popularly known as Mkpurummiri, was found on him.

The development has caused panic on the market as treaders who out of fear of a reprisal attack from the victim’s kinsmen hurriedly shot their stalls.

A source who doesn’t want to be mentioned, told our correspondent that the victim lost consciousness while some youths were administrating jungle justice on him and he was pronounced dead when rushed to a hospital for a revival.

The source said ” They saw him coming out from a bunk were drugs are sold. They suspected he had Mkpurummiri in his possession. They quickly searched him and found the substance. They immediately tired his hands on an electric pole and started beating him.

“He lost consciousness and he was rushed to Anara Health Centre but unfortunately there was no doctor on duty. They rushed him to another hospital at Umunachi where he was pronounced dead ”

The deceased kinsman, Kingsley Onyewuenyi, told our correspondent that Ezihe community was saddened by the death of Ugboaja.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, told our correspondent that the incident had not been reported at any police station in the state.



https://punchng.com/youths-kill-man-found-with-mkpuru-mmiri-in-imo/

