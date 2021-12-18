Yusuf Buhari Turbaned In Daura; Becomes District Head Of Kwasarawa (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has been turbaned Talban Daura, making him the District Head of Kwasarawa.

The event, which held in the president’s hometown of Daura in Katsina State, had Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, his Niger Delta and Science and Technology counterparts as well as many other Senators.

Also in attendance was the father-in-law of the new Talba, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

https://dailytrust.com/photos-president-buharis-son-photos-yusuf-buharis-day-of-honour-in-daura

