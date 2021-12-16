Zamfara Assembly Accuses Finance Ministry Of Allocating Illegal Funds To MDAs

Zamfara State House of Assembly has lamented that the State ministry of Finance has been allocating illegal funds to MDAs.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital, by the chairman, House committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Shamsudeen Basko Mafara.

Hon. Marafa stated that series of irregularities and misappropriation of funds had been uncovered in the ministry of finance, as it was paying some MDAs more than what was appropriated to them.

According to him, investigation would be carried out to verify the true situation of the matter.

"In order to avoid apportioning or trading blames, the committee will invite both the ministry of Budget and Economic Planing with its counterpart of finance sometimes this week to ascertain the true situation of events," he said.

The House, however, vowed to deal decisively with the Chairman of Zamfara State Transport Authority, Alhaji Aminu Papa for failing to appear before the committee to defend the Authority’s 2022 budget.

The committee chairman wondered why the chairman of the Authority refused to appear before the committee, saying it was a clear contempt to the legislative institution in the State.

He said by not showing up to the finance and appropriation committee of the House, his committee would not hesitate to allocate zero kobo to the authority in 2022 fiscal year.

He expressed his dismay with the attitude of some revenue generating agencies such as the State’s mass transit authority for not remitting what is expected of them.

He said this year’s budget was focusing not only on reality, but also a revenue enhanced one so that government will have other source of funding the budget.

He declared that as from next year, any revenue generating agency that failed to remit the expected revenue will get zero allocation.



