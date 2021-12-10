Zebra Swallowed By A Monster Crocodile (Pictures)

CROC AND AWE : Incredible moment zebra is swallowed whole by a monster crocodile among stunning scenes snapped in nature photo contest

THIS is the incredible moment a zebra is swallowed whole by a monster crocodile.

The shocking snap is one of 10 jaw-dropping scenes selected for a wildlife photography contest showcasing Kenya’s serene Maasai Mara savannahs.

In the pic, the huge reptile pokes its jaws out of the water with an entire bloodied zebra in its mouth moments before the animal’s certain death.

The waters are stained red and the zebra appears to kick its hooves and waggle its head in a last desperate attempt to break free.

How the zebra was lured off land into the waters by the croc is unknown but it’s safe to say it didn’t stand a chance.

The winning image from the action-packed competition series shows a similarly hopeless scenario where a lion pounces on a young hippopotamus.

The lion is about the tear its teeth into the hippo’s chest as photographer Harry Collins snaps his shutter.

Another stunning photograph of the top 10 contenders of The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographers of the Year shows a lioness chasing a running wildebeest.

Competition winner Mr Collins scooped $10,000 (£8,500) and a five-night safari when the prize was announced yesterday.

Judge Adam Bannister said of the winning shot: “This is one of those sightings and images, that makes you stop in your tracks – you stare at it for ages and can literally feel the power, tension, struggle and emotion. A truly remarkable image.”

The Photographer of The Year was decided from among fifty finalists.

“The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographers of the Year competition was started to raise funds for boots-on-the-ground conservation initiatives,” said the competition runners.

“The best entries of each year will be exhibited at events across the globe raising further awareness of the Maasai Mara along with the incredible photographers who have captured it.”



