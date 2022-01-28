₦1.55 Million Macbook Pro 16″ 2021 M1 Pro Unboxing (Pics, Video)

Macbook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWHIpWpxoxQ

Apple unleashed the notched laptops to the World and with this came 2 powerful Apple M1 chipset successors (M1 Pro and M1 Max). According to Apple, the CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

Specs:

Apple M1 Pro with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

16GB unified memory

512GB SSD storage

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – US English

Price – ₦1.55Million

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...