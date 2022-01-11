11-Year-Old Girl Missing In Benue (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Family has declared an 11-year-old girl, Anabel Sedoo Akaasar, missing in Makurdi, Benue State, NaijaCover Reports.

According to her cousin, Nuela Bem, Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said the girl left home on Saturday afternoon, January 22 and has not returned since then.

She Wrote On Facebook As Obtained By NaijaCover Below;

“MISSING CHILD:This girl is my cousin, her name is Anabel sedoo Akaasar,she is living with the Aunt behind NUJ,close to methodist high school,makurdi.she is 11years, schools in Twincle Star Nur school, behind government college makurdi,”

“She left home at about 1300hrs on the 22/01/22,up till date she is no where to be found. Please help me be on a watch out, in case you see her contact me on phone number 08036576376 or the nearest police station or civil defence office, friends help me share too.thank you all”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...