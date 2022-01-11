11-Year-Old Rape Victim Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Benue State (Pics)

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Discharged From Hospital After Giving Birth To Baby Boy In Benue (Photo)

Victoria Ajeh, an 11-year-old rape victim has been discharged from a hospital in Makurdi, Benue after giving birth to a baby boy, IGBERETV reports.

The minor was allegedly raped and impregnated by Uncle-in-law, Joseph Adoyi, a guard with the Benue State University (BSU) who is said to be in his mid 50s.

Facebook user, Andrew Obeya, who has been supporting the minor, shared the update on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He wrote;

“Victoria Ajeh is back home to her reality. This picture breaks my heart: A baby begets her own baby. The baby in the background (on the bed by her side) is her younger sibling that was born on Christmas day.

We will share our plans with you all and I urge everyone who has pledged or promised to send down clothing, milk, diapers and other household items to quickly redeem them. She really needs them. Terver Lim alone has remitted all that was sent through him.

Thank you all!”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225484400230829&id=1050730665

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...