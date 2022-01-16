16 And 17 Of Age Can Now Receive COVID-19 Jabs In Nigeria – NPHCDA

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), has said that Nigerians between the ages of 16 and 17 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

The angency who made the announcement on Thursday, January 13 said that 16 and 17 old persoms can take the vaccine if it’s required for educational purpose.

the advisory reads:

“The NPHCDA has given a waiver for persons aged 16 and 17 to receive COVID-19 vaccines if required for educational purposes.”,



