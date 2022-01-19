163 New COVID-19 Cases, 307 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 18

163 New COVID-19 Cases, 307 Discharged And 6 Deaths On January 18

163 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria.

Lagos -59
FCT-33
Delta-16
Kaduna-13
Gombe-12
Osun-12
Ogun-4
Ekiti-3
Oyin-3
Rivers-3
Borno-2
Imo-2
Nasarawa-1

251,341 confirmed
224,939 discharged
3,116 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️2 confirmed cases reported for Borno state for 17th January 2022

▪️199 discharged cases reported for FCT for 18th January 2022 including 198 community discharges

▪️A backlog of 4 deaths reported for FCT for 18th (1), 26th (1), 30th (1) December 2021 & 12th (1) January 2022

▪️3 states with 0 cases reported: Bauchi, Plateau and Sokoto

