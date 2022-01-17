17-Year-Old Nigerian Celebrates Becoming A Millionaire (Photo)

Teenager Boasts About Becoming A Millionaire At 17

A 17-year-old, Prosperity Olorunfemi has revealed he became a millionaire at 17.

Olorunfemi, who runs a digital business said he came to the realisation after tracking his financial records.

Via his LinkedIn page, he said:

“So yesterday, I decided to track my financial records and I discovered that my business did a whooping 1.1 million Naira in total credit within six months…I can proudly call myself a self-made millionaire at 17.”

Millionaire at 17�

So yesterday I decided to track my financial records

And I discovered that my business did a Whooping 1.1 Million naira in total credit within 6 Months

I actually never expected that

I always estimated it to be about 500,000 naira

But seeing that last night, I almost got choked with joy

Taking some steps back to July when I started out with 1,000 naira in my bank account

I’m glad to celebrate this milestone

I can proudly call myself a Self-made Millionaire at 17

And I’m grateful and thankful to God for mercies all along (I only owe this to God)

And I’m going into 2022 with passion to do more

I’m looking at coming out of 2022 a multi-millionaire in 9 figures or possibly a Billionaire (I also want to chill with the big boys�)

A lesson I learnt from my experience so far is

Just keep doing what you think is right and would give you results

Focus, Discipline and Determination

If you can be consistent doing 1 thing, it’ll give you the results you want and more

By the way, I successfully sealed my $400 deal this morning, It seems I might hit the Million milestone again sooner than I thought �

