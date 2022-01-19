19-Year-Old Virgin Graduates From Taraba State University As She Celebrates (Photos)

A Taraba State University (TSU) student by the name Justina Dauda, has celebrated her graduation at the young age of 19 and as a ‘virgin’.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, January 16, the Political Science and International Relations graduate declared herself as the youngest prospective corps member from Taraba State.

“I shed tears when I saw my name among the list of graduating students. Free to call me corper Justina (virgin corper)

“Youngest corper from taraba state at the age of 19. It can only be God”,

