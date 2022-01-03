1993 Presidential Candidate, Bashir Tofa Is Dead

Alhaji Bashir Tofa, one of the leading candidates in the 1993 Presidential election, which was adjudged the freest and fairest in the country, is dead.

Details of his death are still sketchy but the elder statesman was said to have been ill for a while.

One of Tofa’s daughters, who had debunked the rumors of his death when it trended on social media three days ago, confirmed his demise on Monday morning.

Until his death, Tofa was known for speaking up for the country and suggesting ideas through which some of the crisis affecting Nigeria could be tackled.

Tofa, candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election, ran against the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).



