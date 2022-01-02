2 Brothers Become Generals In Nigerian Army (Photos)

*History was made in the Nigerian Army of Thursday, December 30, 2021, when two brothers from the same parents, one the elder and Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Artillery, Major Gen TA Gagariga, decorated his younger brother Teriworie Gagariga with his new rank of Major General.*

History as Army decorates Gagariga brothers as Major Generals from same family, same Artillery Corps

History was made in the Nigerian Army of Thursday, December 30, 2021, when two brothers from the same parents, one the elder and Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Artillery, Major Gen TA Gagariga, decorated his younger brother Teriworie Gagariga with his new rank of Major General.

Both siblings also serve in the same corps of artillery hail from Bayelsa State in South-South Nigeria.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/history-as-army-decorates-gagariga-brothers-as-major-generals-from-same-family-same-artillery-corps/

