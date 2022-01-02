2 Rescued As Police, Hunters Kill Two Kidnap Suspects In Adamawa (Graphic Pictures)

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued two kidnap victims, a man and woman from criminal hideout and neutralized two suspects in a gun duel.

The victims identified as Abdullahi Buba, aged 60 and a female, Halima Ishaku, aged 20 were rescued from their abductors by police operatives in collaboration with local hunters in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Confirming the rescue, spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said operatives of Ganye Division and the Hunters of Ganye at Shiga da Niya Hill of Gangtum village in Ganye Local Government Area on Friday, January 21, 2022 disconnected a criminal network and neutralized two kidnap suspects in a gun duel while orders escape with bullet wounds.

”One Abdullahi Buba, 60 years and Halima Ishaku female 20years all residents of Sulti luga Ibi village, Sugu district, Ganye local government who were kidnapped by the hoodlums on Wednesday, January 19, 2020 and were taken to the hideout while negotiating for ransom.”

Two fabricated rifles, chains, padlocks, charms and N72,000 cash were recovered from the suspects.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/01/24/2-rescued-as-police-and-hunters-kill-two-kidnap-suspects-in-adamawa/

