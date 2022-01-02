2 Teenagers Aged 18 And 13 Arrested For Kidnapping 8-Year-Old Girl In Edo (Pix)

“…we intended to demand N500,000 from her parents” – Suspects

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command has arrested two teenagers aged 18 and 13, in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year-old at Erue Community in Uromi axis of Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state, IgbereTV reports.

Spokesman of the command, Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said that the victim was rescued by a good samaritan and brought to the police station on December 28.

“At about 1300hrs one Testimony Akioyame ‘F’ ( 8 ) of Arue Uromi in Esan North-East was brought to Uromi Police Divisional Headquarters by a good Samaritan, he informed the police that he found her tied down in an uncompleted building at Erue community of Uromi,” Bello stated.

“On receipt of the girl and the information, the police operative immediately swung into action and arrested the duo of Godstime Obioko ‘M’ (18) and Destiny Osevaru ‘M’ (13) of Erue community in Esan North-East Local Government Area”

The statement added that the two suspects confessed “to have abducted the girl tied and kept her in an uncompleted building while they left her there to charge their phone so that they can be able to contact her parents. On coming back, they discovered that the girl has been rescued by an unknown person,”

The suspects confessed that they intended to demand Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) from the parents before she was eventually rescued.

“Investigation is still ongoing, the suspects will soon be charged to court when investigation is concluded.”

The commissioner of police CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, while thanking the public for prompt information which eventually led to the arrest of these criminals and rescue of the kidnapped victims, he reinstated his commitment to the safeguarding of life and properties”.



