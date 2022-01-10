2021: EFCC Recovers Over ₦153Bn, $386m In 12 Months

EFCC 2021 Financial Recoveries

EFCC Recovers N153Bn, $386m; £1,182m, €156, 246; 1, 723,310 Saudi Riyal; 1,900 South African Rand and 1,400 Canadian Dollars between January and December, 2021. Recall the Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa also announced the conviction record of 2,220 for the period of January and December, 2021.

Headquarters Operation dominated the recoveries with N67, 249, 744, 994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75.

It was closely followed by the Lagos Command which led the Naira recoveries with N70, 315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

The Kaduna Zonal Command emerged third in terms of Naira recoveries with a total sum of N3, 339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan Zonal Command took the same position in terms of Dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of Government (Federal, State and Local Governments), corporate organizations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

