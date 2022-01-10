2022 Access Bank Graduate Trainee Recruitment Has Been Extended

*2022 Access Bank Graduate Trainee Recruitment Now Extended…*

Do you know any Access Bank staff? Now may be a good time to send them your CVs as we have confirmed that although the bank’s 2022 Entry Level Trainee Recruitment is over and the portal is closed, interested applicants can still submit entry for consideration through staff.

While there may still be further screening, based on grade of the undergraduate degree (minimum of second-class upper /second class lower division) and the availability of the NYSC certificate, only those referred will be considered.

This might not be open for long, so act fast and take advantage of this opportunity.



https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1451095-hot-info-access-banks-2022-graduate-trainee-recruitment-still-ongoing-employee-referral/

