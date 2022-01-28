2022 Police Constable Recruitment: Enugu Candidates To Report For Training Today

***Important information for Enugu State indigenes shortlisted for the Nigeria Police Force Year 2020 Police Constables Recruitment Exercise…

*RE: TRAINING OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES OF YEAR 2020 POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT; ENUGU STATE CANDIDATES ENJOINED TO REPORT FOR TRAINING OR RISK FORFEITING THE ENLISTMENT*

The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform citizens of the State, particularly Candidates shortlisted for the Nigeria Police Force Year 2020 Police Constables Recruitment Exercise and are yet to report to Police College Oji-River for the Recruit Training, that *they are to proceed to the College on or before the morning hours of 28th January, 2022; or risk forfeiting their participation in the training and enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force.*

2. In view of this, the Candidates are hereby required to compulsorily report to the Training College with the following items:

a. Two (2) pairs of White Round-Neck T-Shirt and Shorts,

b. Two (2) Pairs of White Trainer Shoes and White Socks,

c. Two (2) Pairs of White Sports Wear,

d. Two (2) Pairs of White Bed Sheets,

e. Two (2) White Pillow Cases,

d. Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer,

e. Small Food Flask with Two Flat Plates and a set of cutlery,

f. One (1) Hoe, Cutlass and Broom each,

g. One (1) Bucket and toiletries,

h. Hard Cover Note Book,

i. Original Copy of National Identity Card/Slip,

j. Original Copies of Credentials, and

k. Four (4) Copies of Passport Photograph with White Background.

2. To this end, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc*, while congratulating and wishing the shortlisted Candidates well in the training, has urged those yet to report for the training to comply without delay, so as to avoid them losing the opportunity of being on-boarded and enjoying a noble career in the Nigeria Police Force.

3. Kindly disseminate widely, please.

*ASP DANIEL NDUKWE, Anipr*

Police Public Relations Officer,

State Headquarters, Enugu

