2022: This Nairalander Has Started Saving His Money Already (Photos)

Good Morning Nairalanders…

Happy New Year to you all.

So, i just purchased my ”KOLO” today 5.1.2022 and i’m gonna be saving in it till December 10 2022. (So help me God).

I Know this wont be easy because of the country’s situation but i can do it, i’ve done it before during the time of Covid (though break it after 7 months). (Hunger kill pass Covid abeg).

I have thrown the keys inside the KOLO itself to avoid every spirit of temptation. I’m a civil Servant who also has (2) side hustles (Dog Breeder) & Club HypeMAN.

May the spirit of SAPA never locate my way, May the SLAY queens never see me, may the SHAYO friends never see road to my house. May the spirit of Dorime never sing in my head. so help me God I pray.. (Amen)

I will keep you posted by revisiting this topic come December 2022.

Lets all cultivate the habit of saving.

Thank You.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...