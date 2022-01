Adamu Garba, formal presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, has formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

He disclosed this on his Facebook platform.

Here is what he wrote:

We will have to do this again, soon by God’s Special Grace and Mercy. The Youth4Youth Movement getting ready.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225242504745359&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspwa

