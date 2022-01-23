2023: Afegbua Dumps Atiku, Roots For Southern Presidential Candidate

Former spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation in the 2019 elections and ex- Information Commissioner in Edo state, Prince Kassim Afegbua has urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to look beyond the former Vice President and cede its Presidential ticket to the South ahead of the 2023 general election.

Afegbua who played a prominent role in the crisis that led to the suspension of former PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also tasked the National Working Committee, NWC of the party led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu to leverage on its good start by going South to get its Presidential flag bearer in the next elections.

Premising his stand on the need for fairness and equity, the PDP chieftain also fingered Atiku’s age as a factor the party should consider, urging it to dump the former Vice President for a much younger candidate.

In a statement entitled, “2023: Atiku and the age of Methusalah politics,” Afegbua warned Atiku to give younger Nigerians a chance lest he wears the tag of “a perpetual or professional candidate.”

The statement read in part, “With the abysmal performance of President Muhammadu Buhari on account of age, incompetence and lack of capacity and political will to take deliberate and sustained action to bail out the country from all manner of challenges, it will be immoral for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to continue to express interest in seeking election in the 2023 Presidential election having attained the retirement age.

