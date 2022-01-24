2023: APC Will Retain Central Government., Rivers, Says Abe

Former senator representing Rivers South East, Magnus Abe, has assured his All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters that the party would retain the presidential position at the federal level and the Rivers State governorship in the 2023 elections.

Abe, while stressing that the APC in Rivers would overcome all its adversaries and advised party members to be firm in their struggle for peace and victory, gave the assurances at the inauguration of Rivers Vision Freedom (RVF) Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni chapter, held in Omoku town.

He said, “This struggle is not about Senator Magnus Abe becoming governor, it is about what is right; it is about your desire to be given the options that you want. It is about the need for people to be respected, for righteousness to be enthroned, for justice to shine.

“If people do not stand for what was right, what is wrong will overtake all of us. That is why the Bible says, ‘When the righteous rules’, because the Bible realises that the unrighteous can rule.

“I want to say that a lot of you have seen what is happening in our party. I have always told you people to trust God and be patient. A lot of those who knew and know that what we are doing is the right thing but they could not see the road they become afraid.

“The party knows that for us as All Progressives Party (APC) to overcome all the predictions and prayers of doomsayers we have to do what is right. The party will overcome all its adversaries and by the grace of God, APC will regain the federal and the state.

“There is so much talk that all the problems in APC is, because I said I must be governor by all means, that is not true. In this battle, we will work for peace and victory,” he said, commending RVF for the opportunity to meet with his supporters in Onelga.

In his speech, former Senator Wilson Ake, charged RVF to clear way for Senator Abe for governorship position come 2023.

The RVF President General, Dominic Dumekphigi, who spoke with THISDAY at the programme, said the group was committed to ensure that Rivers people were liberated from godfatherism and to propagate justice and fairness in politics.

