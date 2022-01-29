2023: Arewa Youths Asks Dangote, Okonjo-Iweala, Others To Contest For President

The Arewa Youth Assembly, have urged some prominent Nigerians in the private sector to join the 2023 presidential race.

The northern youths said people like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mike Adenuga, among others, should contest for the presidency in 2023 to rescue Nigeria from its current state.

They noted that these Nigerians in the private sector have the managerial acumen and leadership skills to lead the country.

Arewa youths made the call in a statement entitled, “Private Sector Players to Join the 2023 Presidential Race,” and jointly signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Danlami and National Clerk, Desmond Minakaro.

In the statement, Arewa youths pointed out that political leadership should not be left to the present crop of politicians.

The statement reads partly: “In a country like Nigeria that has great and intelligent minds with positive reputations all over the world, the likes of Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Bode Augusto, Segun Agbaje, Fola Adeola, Tunde Folawiyo, Mr. Atedo Peterside, Kola Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mr. Mike Adenuga, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, Herbert Wigwe and Aig Imoukhuede, who are boardroom czars with a vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship, why let Nigeria be run by others who lack such knowledge?”

Stressing that Nigeria’s economy would do well under any of these names leading the country, the youths noted that they are already an employer of labour and will create employment.

“We are calling and pleading with the successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted,” they added.

The likes of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; Anyim Pius Anyim, Dave Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, have all declared to run for the presidency in 2023.

However, Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, is yet to declare his intention, but there are indications that he would join the race.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/29/2023-contest-for-president-arewa-youths-beg-dangote-adenuga-okonjo-iweala-others/

