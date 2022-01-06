2023: Business Owners Woo Osinbajo As Campaign Posters Flood FCT

Some businessmen in the six geopolitical zones have asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the 2023 presidential race, describing him as “the missing link the business community in Nigeria needs at this moment”.

Their appeal came as Osinbajo’s campaign posters and billboards flooded various parts of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

One of the big billboards with Osinbajo’s picture was seen close to the House on the Rock Church, after the City Gate on Airport Road, Abuja, with the inscription: “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Let’s get to work.”

Another billboard was also sighted near INEC Junction, Wuse 2 in the FCT and had the same inscription while the posters and another billboard read: “Businessmen for Osinbajo – Run, Osinbajo, Run! 2023.”

A statement issued on Wednesday night by the Convener, Businessmen For Osinbajo and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Portal Realties Ltd, Dr Tayo Fashogbon, said members have commenced plans to raise campaign funds to actualize their push for the Vice President to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Fashigbon said, “He (Osinbajo) is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for everyone. He is the only one who holds such a promise among other Nigerians aspiring for the plum job. The imperative for a President who is totally devoid of sectional interests has never been so paramount.

“These are the reasons why more and more well-meaning Nigerians are coming out daily in their numbers to invest in ‘Project Osinbajo’. This is also why the first-time businessmen in the country have decided not to leave politics to politicians alone but are ready to be fully involved in the political destiny of our country.”

Also, the co-convener of the group, Tunji David, said Osinbajo is an entrepreneurial-minded individual whom the business community in Nigeria could count on, adding that “with him as President, we are confident that businesses in Nigeria will thrive.”

Fashogbon said BFO was working with the mandate of millions of Nigerian businessmen who believe in the quality of leadership Osinbajo would bring to bear if Nigerians entrust him with their mandates.

He was however silent on the prospective donors but said donations would come from players in the oil and gas sector, real estate and building, transport and aviation, food and agriculture, power, construction, mining, road construction, automotive, market women and SMEs.

He said, “We are already putting plans in place to facilitate a fund-raising platform. We are truly overwhelmed by the number of investors and other interest groups calling to donate for the course. This clearly demonstrates that millions of Nigerians across party lines are coming together.

“The move has also corroborated our earlier statement that Prof Osinbajo is the unifying force the country needs right now under the circumstances. Osinbajo understands the challenges and demands of the Office of President of Nigeria and has acquired the depth of on-the-job training and preparedness to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).”



https://punchng.com/2023-businessmen-woo-osinbajo-as-campaign-posters-flood-fct/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1641449104

