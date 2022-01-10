2023: Governor Mohammed Warns Bauchi People Against Electing Non-Indigenes

2023: Governor Mohammed warns Bauchi people against electing non-indigene as governor

Electorates in Bauchi State have been advised not to vote a non-indegene as the governor of the state in next year’s general election if they want development.

The state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, gave the advice at the weekend while interacting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward leaders from across Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state in Alkaleri, the headquarters of the local government.

According to Governor Mohammed, the advice became imperative in view of the fact that some people came from neighbouring countries but claimed indigeneship of the state with the backing of some individuals.

According to him, citizens of the state had to desist from electing people who were not indigenes of the state into elective positions, particularly as governor with a view to avoiding underperformance.

He submitted that having an indigene of the state as a governor would enable citizens interact with him and also enable him meet the people’s yearning and aspirations.

“Electing indigenes into elective positions would enable them to interact with their constituents to solve their major challenges so as to meet their yearnings and aspirations.

“I want to warn the people of Bauchi State against electing non-indigenes, especially those coming from Cameroun as they don’t have anything to offer for your development,” Mohammed declared.

He, however, said that, “if they can come for business, we will welcome them, but not for politics because politics is for people who know the values of their people.”

The governor then expressed appreciation to the PDP ward leaders in the area for their unflinching support for his administration.

He urged them to sustain the support with a view to ensuring the success of the PDP-led government in the state.

According to him, the opposition in the state were yet to come to term with the numerous achievements his administration was able to record in the state within its two years in office.

He said rather than accepting the reality on the ground, the opposition were engaging in a vain negative campaign of calumny against the government and his person.

The governor assured that the achievements recorded notwithstanding, his administration would still do more for the people for the overall development of the state, saying “you elected us to work for you, and work we will continue to do until the last day in the office.”

Earlier in his remarks, the PDP chairman in Alkaleri LGA, Alhaji Babayo, had assured the governor of their continued support and cooperation for him and his administration in order to enable him achieve the desired success.

According to the chairman, Alkaleri LGA was proud to have one of its own sons as Bauchi State governor, declaring that in view of that they would stop at nothing in ensuring that Mohammed achieved his aim of standing to be elected.

