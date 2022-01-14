2023: How Can We Get Our Permanent Voters’ Cards?

Hello amazing people,

We all know it’s almost about that time again. The time to decide what the next 4 years of this “giant of Africa” would reflect. These last few years have taught many of us lessons we never thought we would learn. Some people couldn’t endure learning and suffering what they didn’t opt in for, so, they left the country in search of greener pastures.

Many families who suffered these last few years must have decided that political apathy is a terrible decision. I believe that this next #NigeriaDecides should have an increased rate of political participation. People who think minding their businesses and making money online is all that matters might be affected in the next few years. Some people make money somehow on Twitter, and from the crypto market, but we all can still remember what happened some months ago. Who knows what measures would be introduced if we don’t get it right this time?

This next election can either be the beginning of corrective measures or more lessons to learn the hard way. In fact, I think every qualified Nigerian should participate this time. However, some of us wanting to participate do not have a voters card. Here comes the big question!

HOW CAN WE GET OUR PERMANENT VOTERS CARD, HASSLE-FREE?

Please, share every detail you know about the processes.

Thank you!

PS: I am aware that there are plans to make the National Identity Card complement as a voter’s card too, but we’ve not heard that it is now a done deal.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...