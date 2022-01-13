2023: How Will The Lifting Of Twitter Ban Favour The Current Administration?

It’s no longer news that the Federal Government has lifted the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. Since the news broke yesterday, many Nigerians on social media including this platform have been of the opinion that this is connected with the 2023 elections, some argued that they lifted the ban because they know they need it to campaign for the elections.

Now, as a neutral, I’ve found it difficult wrapping my head around this argument, because recalling from previous elections, one may say that if favours the current administration more to continue with the suspension as many who voted them into power do not even use the platform, in fact, some of them don’t even know what it is used for or how to use the platform.

Again, considering the fact that the government is aware that many young and smart Nigerians use the platform for stern criticism of the administration and could be an important asset in exposing the negative activities going on the country and thereby affecting their chances in the forth coming elections,

How many Nigerians even follow government officials on Twitter? Even those that follow them do so so as to have an opportunity to criticize them directly.

So I’m still trying to figure out how this is related to the 2023 elections and I hope comments here can help.

