2023: ‘I Am The Most Prepared Presidential Candidate In Nigeria’ (Video)

2023: “I Am The Most Prepared Presidential Candidate In Nigeria” – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared his intention to contest in Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

Kalu said he is the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria. He said has all it takes to contest. He stated this in an interview when a journalist asked him if he can defeat Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3mf5m3p4CQ

https://igberetvnews.com/1412111/2023-prepared-presidential-candidate-nigeria-orji-uzor-kalu/

